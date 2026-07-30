Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Natural Resource Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,199 shares of the energy company's stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the energy company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 302,550 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $128.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 61.28%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Natural Resource Partners's payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Insider Transactions at Natural Resource Partners

In other Natural Resource Partners news, EVP Kevin J. Craig bought 336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.18 per share, with a total value of $34,332.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,401.42. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP NYSE: NRP is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

NRP's U.S.

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