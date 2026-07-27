Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $1,059.81 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $694.05 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $312.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,047.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $951.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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