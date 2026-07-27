Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,209 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,650,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,532,627 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $381,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,292 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

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About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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