Prescott General Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,459 shares of the company's stock after selling 387,942 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up 12.0% of Prescott General Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Wayfair worth $198,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,567,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,752,000 after buying an additional 188,191 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 851,888 shares of the company's stock worth $87,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 242,791 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,755,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 305.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 184,591 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wayfair Stock Up 1.6%

Wayfair stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Wayfair's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, Director Steven Conine sold 117,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $13,016,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 105,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,689,371.25. The trade was a 52.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 117,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $13,016,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,696,491.25. This trade represents a 52.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 554,070 shares of company stock worth $59,832,364 over the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Argus increased their price target on Wayfair from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Wayfair from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.79.

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Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc. is an online retailer specializing in furniture and home goods. Its assortment includes décor, lighting, kitchenware, bedding, appliances and products for home improvement, serving customers furnishing and maintaining their homes. The company operates through its Wayfair brand and specialty brands such as AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane and Perigold. It primarily serves customers in the United States, Canada and several European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland.

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