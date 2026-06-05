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WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,437 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its Arista Networks position by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 17,437 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 28,507 shares worth about $3.74 million.
  • Arista Networks reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.87 and revenue of $2.71 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue rose 35.1% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains bullish on ANET, with analysts giving the stock a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $185.72, while several firms recently raised their targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arista Networks.

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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