WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.36 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,347 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after purchasing an additional 865,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27,670.9% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $256,816,000 after purchasing an additional 863,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $245.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.84. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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