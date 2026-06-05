WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,442 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,596,522,000 after buying an additional 457,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,770,071,000 after buying an additional 235,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,870,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,978,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,503,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,043,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,258 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,622,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.96.

Read Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Veeva beat first-quarter estimates, with EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $882.9 million, while Q2 revenue guidance also came in above expectations, supporting the case for continued growth. Article Title

Veeva beat first-quarter estimates, with EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $882.9 million, while Q2 revenue guidance also came in above expectations, supporting the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 outlook and highlighted AI initiatives, including Falcon AI agents and new platform expansion, which could improve investor sentiment around product innovation and future monetization. Article Title

Management raised fiscal 2027 outlook and highlighted AI initiatives, including Falcon AI agents and new platform expansion, which could improve investor sentiment around product innovation and future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers remain constructive, with firms like Oppenheimer, RBC, Needham, BTIG, and Baird reiterating bullish ratings and high price targets, suggesting some analysts see meaningful upside despite the recent pullback.

Several brokers remain constructive, with firms like Oppenheimer, RBC, Needham, BTIG, and Baird reiterating bullish ratings and high price targets, suggesting some analysts see meaningful upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts turned more cautious, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, BMO, and Citigroup, which lowered price targets, adding to the mixed read-through from the earnings report.

Other analysts turned more cautious, including Goldman Sachs, UBS, BMO, and Citigroup, which lowered price targets, adding to the mixed read-through from the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary pointed to concerns about the legacy CRM business and customer migration dynamics, which may be tempering enthusiasm around the AI story and weighing on the shares.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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