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WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,964 Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Palvella Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WCM Investment Management disclosed a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics, buying 39,964 shares valued at about $4.98 million. The filing shows the fund now owns roughly 0.28% of the company.
  • Institutional interest in Palvella remains notable, with several other hedge funds also adding positions; overall, 40.11% of the stock is held by institutional investors.
  • Palvella shares were trading at $124.15, after the company reported a Q1 EPS loss of $1.20, wider than the expected loss of $0.90. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $199.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than Palvella Therapeutics.

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Palvella Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of -0.20. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $161.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,512.42. This trade represents a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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