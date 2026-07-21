WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 27,852 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,512 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Triumph Financial worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Triumph Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of TFIN opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Triumph Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Triumph Financial wasn't on the list.

While Triumph Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here