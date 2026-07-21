WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,268 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 91,362 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CBIZ worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBIZ by 377.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on CBIZ in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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