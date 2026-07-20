WCM Investment Management LLC Has $61.82 Million Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 264.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,840 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 432,475 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Nebius Group worth $61,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $10,978,327.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $177.71 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $299.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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