WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,063 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of SharkNinja worth $77,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $17,072,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock opened at $154.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $83.12 and a one year high of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SN. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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