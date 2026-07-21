WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $6.58 Million in Kadant Inc $KAI

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kadant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 76,036.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 738,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $210,494,000 after purchasing an additional 737,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kadant by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 494,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 178,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,038,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $303,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,342 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 252,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Kadant Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE KAI opened at $306.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $307.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kadant Inc has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $369.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Kadant has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.880-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.330-12.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant's dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kadant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kadant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $341.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KAI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $410,026.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $455,473.71. This trade represents a 47.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company's product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

Further Reading

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