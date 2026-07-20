Go Pro
→ Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 904,701 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Brookfield logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WCM Investment Management sharply increased its stake in Brookfield Corporation, buying 904,701 additional shares in the first quarter and boosting its position by 454.4% to 1,103,817 shares valued at about $42.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 61.60% of Brookfield’s stock held by institutional investors after several other funds also added or initiated positions.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on BN, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82, while the stock recently traded at $43.63 and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share.
  • Interested in Brookfield? Here are five stocks we like better.

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 454.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 904,701 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $42,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotia raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $43.63 on Monday. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is 54.90%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brookfield Right Now?

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines