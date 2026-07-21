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WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Mizuho Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WCM Investment Management LLC opened a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter, buying 919,208 shares valued at about $7.0 million.
  • Other institutions also adjusted their holdings, and institutional investors and hedge funds now own 3.26% of Mizuho’s stock.
  • Mizuho shares were trading at $9.86, near their 52-week high, and the stock carries a Moderate Buy analyst rating overall.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 919,208 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the bank's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,577 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the bank's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,640 shares of the bank's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Calydon Capital increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 26,543 shares of the bank's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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