WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830,620 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 4.32% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $566,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 162 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,264.04. This trade represents a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.50.

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Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RGA stock opened at $241.60 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $244.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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