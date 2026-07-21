WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 43,666 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,610 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 43,666 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dorman Products worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $114,725,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 826,285 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.0%

Dorman Products stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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