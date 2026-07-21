WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 83,586 Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,586 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Karman worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Karman by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karman by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

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Karman Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:KRMN opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.19 million. Karman had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRMN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Karman from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Karman from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Karman from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karman currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Karman

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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