Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock worth $193,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,714 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rubrik by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,449,646 shares of the company's stock worth $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $502,219.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,897.19. The trade was a 354.48% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 280,981 shares of company stock valued at $22,053,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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