Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases New Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,984 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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