Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes $26.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,748 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $26,063,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $216.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA agreed to a strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of up to 5 gigawatts of AI infrastructure with IREN, and received a five‑year right to buy up to 30M IREN shares (potential $2.1B). That expands Nvidia’s downstream control of data‑center capacity and signals durable demand for its DSX‑aligned systems. Read More.

NVIDIA agreed to a strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of up to 5 gigawatts of AI infrastructure with IREN, and received a five‑year right to buy up to 30M IREN shares (potential $2.1B). That expands Nvidia’s downstream control of data‑center capacity and signals durable demand for its DSX‑aligned systems. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is funding and partnering with Corning on U.S. optical‑fiber and photonics capacity (including a $500M‑scale commitment), de‑risking a critical supply bottleneck for hyperscale AI racks and supporting longer‑term data‑center throughput. This deal has been a near‑term catalyst for NVDA and Corning. Read More.

Nvidia is funding and partnering with Corning on U.S. optical‑fiber and photonics capacity (including a $500M‑scale commitment), de‑risking a critical supply bottleneck for hyperscale AI racks and supporting longer‑term data‑center throughput. This deal has been a near‑term catalyst for NVDA and Corning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s GPUs continue to be embedded in large partner builds: TotalEnergies’ Pangea 5 supercomputer (built with Dell and NVIDIA) highlights cross‑industry AI adoption (energy + seismic imaging), reinforcing secular demand for Nvidia compute outside hyperscalers. Read More.

Nvidia’s GPUs continue to be embedded in large partner builds: TotalEnergies’ Pangea 5 supercomputer (built with Dell and NVIDIA) highlights cross‑industry AI adoption (energy + seismic imaging), reinforcing secular demand for Nvidia compute outside hyperscalers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deals like SpaceX providing large Nvidia‑powered capacity to Anthropic underline continued hyperscaler demand for Nvidia GPUs and keep compute capacity conversations centered on NVDA. Such partnerships support long‑run revenue visibility. Read More.

Deals like SpaceX providing large Nvidia‑powered capacity to Anthropic underline continued hyperscaler demand for Nvidia GPUs and keep compute capacity conversations centered on NVDA. Such partnerships support long‑run revenue visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts note NVDA is underperforming the broader semiconductor rally and debate whether recent capital moves (Corning/IREN) compress or expand margins — a reminder this remains a sentiment‑sensitive trade despite strong fundamentals. Read More.

Some analysts note NVDA is underperforming the broader semiconductor rally and debate whether recent capital moves (Corning/IREN) compress or expand margins — a reminder this remains a sentiment‑sensitive trade despite strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg/Reuters report a U.S. probe that suspects advanced Nvidia chips were smuggled to China via Super Micro servers and a Thailand‑linked network, with Alibaba named as an end customer in some coverage — a geopolitical/compliance risk that could prompt regulatory scrutiny or customer caution. Read More.

Bloomberg/Reuters report a U.S. probe that suspects advanced Nvidia chips were smuggled to China via Super Micro servers and a Thailand‑linked network, with Alibaba named as an end customer in some coverage — a geopolitical/compliance risk that could prompt regulatory scrutiny or customer caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Server/cloud customers show mixed results: CoreWeave’s weaker outlook and margin pressures at some infrastructure players highlight that downstream operator economics can be volatile even as hardware demand grows — a possible short‑term headwind for GPU shipments/pricing. Read More.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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