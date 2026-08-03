Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Purchases 27,066 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,336 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned approximately 0.14% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities set a $104.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,866.32. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $156,282,099 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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