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Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Takes Position in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Methanex logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Wealth High Governance Asset Management acquired 35,788 Methanex shares worth approximately $2.13 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 73.49% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with six Buy ratings and five Holds and an average price target of $68.56. Recent ratings were mixed, including UBS raising its target to $71 while JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral.
  • Methanex reported quarterly EPS of $3.87, below the $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 75% year over year to $1.40 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share, representing a 1.3% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Methanex.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Methanex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Methanex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Methanex from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Methanex's payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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