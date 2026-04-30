Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires New Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,957,000. Celsius comprises about 2.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.12% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,750,000 after purchasing an additional 802,743 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $115,321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 426,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Celsius by 389.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.17 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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