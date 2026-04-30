Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $23,496,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth $2,998,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 161.7% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 101,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $5,929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,221,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,885,784.42. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,711,977 shares of company stock worth $19,971,316. 55.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. Zacks Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

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Pampa Energia Stock Up 0.8%

PAM opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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