Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 101,692 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 101,692 shares during the quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,791 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,119 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

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Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $148.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.Brinker International's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Brinker International

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brinker beat EPS expectations: reported $2.90 vs. consensus $2.85, showing earnings strength vs. prior year and helping lift investor sentiment. Read More.

Brinker beat EPS expectations: reported $2.90 vs. consensus $2.85, showing earnings strength vs. prior year and helping lift investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $10.60–$10.85 and expects free cash flow to exceed $475M, supporting aggressive buybacks and continued balance‑sheet strength — a catalyst for shareholder returns. Read More.

Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $10.60–$10.85 and expects free cash flow to exceed $475M, supporting aggressive buybacks and continued balance‑sheet strength — a catalyst for shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Chili’s remains the growth engine: 20th consecutive quarter of same‑restaurant sales growth (up ~4%), underscoring resilient consumer demand and the company’s concentration in the Chili’s brand (~90% of business). Read More.

Chili’s remains the growth engine: 20th consecutive quarter of same‑restaurant sales growth (up ~4%), underscoring resilient consumer demand and the company’s concentration in the Chili’s brand (~90% of business). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below Street expectations ($1.47B vs. ~$1.48B), so while profitability beat, top‑line execution was mixed — worth watching for sustainability. Read More.

Revenue came in slightly below Street expectations ($1.47B vs. ~$1.48B), so while profitability beat, top‑line execution was mixed — worth watching for sustainability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/IR materials and call transcript are available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, comps by daypart and promotional cadence. Read More.

Full earnings/IR materials and call transcript are available for investors who want detail on margin drivers, comps by daypart and promotional cadence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target from $188 to $170 (still a "buy"), a downgrade of upside expectations that could cap near‑term upside even as analysts remain constructive. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,054,740. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,462,527.12. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,278 shares of company stock worth $3,784,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Further Reading

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