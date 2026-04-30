Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes $6.33 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,026 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:DECK opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here