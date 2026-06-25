Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,302 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $709.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $539.38 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $701.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.70.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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