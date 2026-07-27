Wealth Watch Advisors INC Has $1.09 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Wealth Watch Advisors INC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 15,834 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC's holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daviman Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Daviman Financial LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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