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WealthCollab LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WealthCollab LLC cut its Costco stake by 93.3% in the first quarter, selling 6,077 shares and leaving it with just 437 shares valued at about $435,000.
  • Insider activity was also negative: Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares on June 23 at an average price of $957.45, reducing his ownership by 15.62%.
  • Costco’s latest earnings were mixed, with EPS of $4.93 narrowly missing estimates while revenue of $70.53 billion came in slightly above forecasts; the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Costco Wholesale.

WealthCollab LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $929.22 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $972.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,059.07.

View Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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