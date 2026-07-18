Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,879 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $8,811,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,135,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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