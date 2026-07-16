Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $157,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $394.35 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $410.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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