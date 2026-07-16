Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 14,122 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $514.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.26. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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