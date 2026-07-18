Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 14,809 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,899 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. China Renaissance began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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