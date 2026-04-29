Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 18,519 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,363 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,758,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,318,926,000 after acquiring an additional 312,951 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.0% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,319,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,452,118 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $882,677,000 after purchasing an additional 211,053 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $866,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.63. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $175.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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