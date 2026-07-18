Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 18,831 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,589 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

General Motors Trading Down 2.1%

GM opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here