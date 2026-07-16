Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.50.

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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