Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Genuine Parts's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.88.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Trending Headlines about Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Benzinga report on Truist price target

Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business.

Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered full-year guidance for 2026 revenue and kept EPS guidance close to Street expectations, which may limit upside if results normalize. Genuine Parts Q2 sales up 6%, full-year EPS guidance lowered

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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