Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,346 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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