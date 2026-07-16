Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,157 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $44,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

Trending Headlines about AT&T

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AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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