Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,632 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3%

AME stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $244.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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