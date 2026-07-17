Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $17,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welltower by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,930,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 204,317 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 291,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 753,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $139,826,000 after purchasing an additional 164,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $241.36 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $241.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.13 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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