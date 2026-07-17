Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $17.17 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 430,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,518,913,000 after buying an additional 3,009,884 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more upbeat on Schwab’s upcoming Q2 results , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible.

Analysts have become more upbeat on , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings preview points to stronger trading revenue, higher net interest revenue, and rising asset management fees , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm.

Coverage around the earnings preview points to , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article said SCHW still looks reasonably cheap versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve.

A separate valuation-focused article said versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face organic growth and hiring challenges , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock.

Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article revisited the company’s Q2 performance expectations and key metrics , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development.

One article revisited the company’s , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development. Neutral Sentiment: A Bloomberg piece about the drop in microcap IPOs after regulatory crackdowns reflects a broader market and regulatory trend, but it does not appear to materially affect Schwab’s fundamentals directly.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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