Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of O stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Huntington began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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