Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $40.49 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,715 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,646,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.75 and a 52-week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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