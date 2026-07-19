Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,634,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,619,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,438,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6%

EL opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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