Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $799.59 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287,362 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 59,517 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $799,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 revenue and EPS topped estimates, showing demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips remains exceptional.

Record Q1 revenue and EPS topped estimates, showing demand for NVIDIA’s AI chips remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Data center revenue surged again, confirming NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure and compute.

Data center revenue surged again, confirming NVIDIA’s dominance in AI infrastructure and compute. Positive Sentiment: The company added an $80 billion buyback and sharply increased its dividend, signaling confidence and capital return strength.

The company added an $80 billion buyback and sharply increased its dividend, signaling confidence and capital return strength. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s venture arm backed French quantum startup Alice & Bob, reinforcing its strategic push into emerging compute technologies. Article Title

NVIDIA’s venture arm backed French quantum startup Alice & Bob, reinforcing its strategic push into emerging compute technologies. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets across the board, but the stock’s response has been restrained as expectations remain extremely high.

Analysts lifted price targets across the board, but the stock’s response has been restrained as expectations remain extremely high. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reorganizing reporting into Data Center and Edge Computing, which better reflects the business but may make comparisons harder near term.

NVIDIA is reorganizing reporting into Data Center and Edge Computing, which better reflects the business but may make comparisons harder near term. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q2 outlook excludes any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful market out of the near-term forecast.

The company’s Q2 outlook excludes any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful market out of the near-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious that AI competition is intensifying and that NVIDIA may be priced for perfection after a huge run.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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