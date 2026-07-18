Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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