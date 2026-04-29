Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,641 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 232,975 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 51,827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,769,398 shares of the company's stock worth $142,735,000 after acquiring an additional 581,006 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,595,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $930,121,000 after acquiring an additional 729,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $3,739,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hormel Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.46%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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