Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,481 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,147 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $211.25 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $264.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy.

IBM launched new Power systems and AI-related software, including Power Autonomous Operations and IBM Bob, highlighting continued product investment and a longer-term AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff.

Some analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels, with multiple firms reiterating constructive ratings or higher price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. IBM warns second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations

IBM’s leadership says the weakness may reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT budgets rather than a collapse in AI demand, which could benefit AI hardware and cybersecurity peers. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. IBM expects second-quarter revenue below estimates

IBM’s preliminary Q2 revenue and EPS both missed estimates, prompting a historic share selloff and sharply weakening investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the earnings warning, adding headline risk and potential overhang for IBM shares. Securities Fraud Investigation Into International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Announced

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.17.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here